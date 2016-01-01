Overview

Dr. Kolo Ediale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital



Dr. Ediale works at Middletown Medical in Middletown, NY with other offices in Monticello, NY and Chester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.