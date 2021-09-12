Dr. Komal Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Komal Agarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Komal Agarwal, MD
Dr. Komal Agarwal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, IN. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Bedford Women's Health2516 Q St, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 275-4228
North Atlanta Womens Care PC4040 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 771-5270
North Atlanta Vascular and Vein Clinic Cumming1080 Sanders Rd Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 771-5270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Once again, Dr Agarwal provided me superstar care. She is so amazing. She is extremely kind, knowledgeable and informative. I can tell she really cares about me. I?m so lucky to have found her! Her assistant, I think her name is Meta (or so said the front desk:), was super sweet too. I look forward to visiting with them again!
About Dr. Komal Agarwal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi
- 1316139868
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.