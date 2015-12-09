See All Dermatologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Komal Pandya, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Komal Pandya, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. 

Dr. Pandya works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Group
    30 W Century Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Komal Pandya, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942460993
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Komal Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandya works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pandya’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

