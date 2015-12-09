Dr. Komal Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Komal Pandya, MD
Dr. Komal Pandya, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ.
The Dermatology Group30 W Century Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 571-2121
- Clara Maass Medical Center
She has a nice personality. She is knowledgeable about the subject.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1942460993
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Dermatology
Dr. Pandya speaks Spanish.
