Overview of Dr. Komal Shah, MD

Dr. Komal Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Shah works at Behavioral Health Services PC in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.