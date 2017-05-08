Dr. Komandoor Srivathsan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivathsan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Komandoor Srivathsan, MD
Overview
Dr. Komandoor Srivathsan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix - Heart5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904
Scottsdale - Heart13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 885-0904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sri solved my A-fib and pacemaker issues who other doctors had not been successful in my treatment. He was very patient with my wife's and my questions and frustrations. A really good doctor and human being.
About Dr. Komandoor Srivathsan, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1316920242
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- MAYO CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
