Overview of Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD

Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Gadh works at Advanced OBGYN Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.