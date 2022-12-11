See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (61)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD

Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Gadh works at Advanced OBGYN Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gadh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weston Dermatology LLC
    1040 Weston Rd Ste 105, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 499-4570
  2. 2
    Advanced OB/Gyn
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 307, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 256-0021
  3. 3
    Vip Pediatrics LLC
    2771 Executive Park Dr Ste 1, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 499-4570
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 11, 2022
    Had a great experience at my visit. Wait time was appropriate . Was brought in the room prompltly after I checked in. Dr. Gadh spent time answering all my questions. Jessica her nurse was very pleasant and did all my paper work . I never once felt rushed and I wish there were more doctors out there like Dr. Gadh. I absolutely would recommend them to anyone looking for an OB
    Samy Smith — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235118399
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
