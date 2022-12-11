Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD
Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Gadh works at
Dr. Gadh's Office Locations
Weston Dermatology LLC1040 Weston Rd Ste 105, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 499-4570
Advanced OB/Gyn601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 307, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 256-0021
Vip Pediatrics LLC2771 Executive Park Dr Ste 1, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 499-4570Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience at my visit. Wait time was appropriate . Was brought in the room prompltly after I checked in. Dr. Gadh spent time answering all my questions. Jessica her nurse was very pleasant and did all my paper work . I never once felt rushed and I wish there were more doctors out there like Dr. Gadh. I absolutely would recommend them to anyone looking for an OB
About Dr. Kompal Gadh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235118399
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadh works at
Dr. Gadh has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gadh speaks Hindi.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadh.
