Dr. Komsu Mamuya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Komsu Mamuya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Granby, CT. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.
Locations
Granby18 E Granby Rd Fl 1, Granby, CT 06035 Directions (860) 258-3477
Starling Physicians Cardiology1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 109, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 258-3477
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff are very nice, helpful and friendly. Dr. Mamuya is an excellent doctor, very professional, provides information and explanation.
About Dr. Komsu Mamuya, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1073588695
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mamuya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamuya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamuya has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamuya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamuya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamuya.
