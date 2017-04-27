Dr. Konappa Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konappa Murthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Konappa Murthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Virendrakumar D Mehta MD PA1815 10TH ST, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-1672
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a smart, gentle and efficient doctor. Great bedside manor.
About Dr. Konappa Murthy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.