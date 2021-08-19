Overview

Dr. Konda Reddy, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and AdventHealth Winter Garden.



Dr. Reddy works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL and Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.