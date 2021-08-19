Dr. Konda Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konda Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Konda Reddy, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and AdventHealth Winter Garden.
Locations
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
2
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes And Endocrinology At Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
3
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes And Endocrinology At Winter Park1801 Lee Rd Ste 170, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor, who cares about his patients and he explains the causes of your illness very well. I will recommend him to anyone in need of a great doctor.
About Dr. Konda Reddy, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1790987964
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Kurnool Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
