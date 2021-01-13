Dr. Konrad Barth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konrad Barth, MD
Overview of Dr. Konrad Barth, MD
Dr. Konrad Barth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Mainegeneral Medical Center.
Dr. Barth's Office Locations
MMP Neurosurgery and Spine49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barth has done 5 surgeries for me and I wouldn’t use any other surgeon! He’s very skilled at what he does and is just a genuine, caring man. He will not perform surgery unless necessary and does a great job explaining the reasons for surgery and this risks.
About Dr. Konrad Barth, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558307330
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
