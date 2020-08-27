Overview of Dr. Konrad Filutowski, MD

Dr. Konrad Filutowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Filutowski works at Filutowski Cataract & LASIK Institute in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.