Dr. Konrad Ng, MD
Overview of Dr. Konrad Ng, MD
Dr. Konrad Ng, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
Pacific Heights Spine Center2100 Webster St Ste 314, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 906-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was tranferred to Dr. Ng for a long term back issue when my previous Dr. retired. He is thorough and accomodating. I had an emergency, and did not even call I was in so Thoughtful, Good sense of humor, and Im really picky about Drs. I had to get a couple of shots with long needles into my hip, and he was really good about making it as painless as possible. He had big shoes to fill with Dr. Akizuki, but hes doing a great job. Cheers,
About Dr. Konrad Ng, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1700074549
Education & Certifications
- Newton Wellesley Hospital|Newton-Wellesley Hospital
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
