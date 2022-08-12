Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plestis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Aristotelian Univ, Tessaloniki, Greece and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Jefferson Cardiothoracic Surgery111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Plestis replaced ar aortic valve that was bicuspis and also wrapped two aortic aneurysms and I traveled from Delaware to Philly to see him because he had done the surgery on to acquaintances of mine. 3" incision and no blood thiners, he was a life saver for me, and Jackie MaGee is so nice and reassuring 5 stars
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Male
- 1972556389
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Aristotelian Univ, Tessaloniki, Greece
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
