Overview of Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD

Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Aristotelian Univ, Tessaloniki, Greece and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Plestis works at Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery in Abington, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.