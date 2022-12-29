Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dzamashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD
Overview of Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD
Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Central Dupage Hospital Association25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasnt
About Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Advocate Christ Medical Center
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Dzamashvili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dzamashvili accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dzamashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dzamashvili has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dzamashvili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dzamashvili speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzamashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzamashvili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dzamashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dzamashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.