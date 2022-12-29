See All Neurologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD

Neurology
3.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD

Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Dzamashvili works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dzamashvili's Office Locations

    Central Dupage Hospital Association
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Konstantin Dzamashvili, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1174529085
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Advocate Christ Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
