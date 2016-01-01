Dr. Konstantin Ronkin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ronkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstantin Ronkin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Konstantin Ronkin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canton, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ronkin works at
Locations
Dream Smile Dental2184 Washington St, Canton, MA 02021 Directions (781) 330-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Konstantin Ronkin, DMD
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
