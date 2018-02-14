Dr. Konstantin Salkinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salkinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstantin Salkinder, MD
Overview of Dr. Konstantin Salkinder, MD
Dr. Konstantin Salkinder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SEVERO-OSETINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Salkinder's Office Locations
K C. Salkinder MD Inc.6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 318, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 933-8477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 1994. Dr. Salkinder is a very knowledgeable doctor. I would highly recommend him to anyone. Hi is awesome!! His receptionist is also great! This is the place to be for all your cosmetic needs as well as ENT !
About Dr. Konstantin Salkinder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1114992815
Education & Certifications
- SEVERO-OSETINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salkinder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salkinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salkinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salkinder has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salkinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salkinder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salkinder.
