See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington, NY
Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD

Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Tarashansky works at New York Rhinoplasty in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
4.8 (270)
View Profile
Grace Degregorio, PA
Grace Degregorio, PA
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
4.0 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Tarashansky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Rhinoplasty
    107 WOODBURY RD, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 366-4141
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tarashansky?

    Aug 06, 2021
    After an extensive amount of research for doctors on Long Island who would be able to truly help me with my nose and sinus issues, I found Dr. Tarashanky. I booked a consultation at the end of the month as that was the earliest that had available. However, knowing I was in misery with my symptoms, the lovely young ladies at the front desk called to tell me there had been a cancelation and if I was able to come in earlier. I gladly accepted and went in the next day. He answered so many questions I didn't even knew I had. I can honestly say I have never felt more informed than after that appointment. He explained functionality, surgical procedures, even "aesthetic" abnormalities that would help me breathe better. As an otolaryngologist, he knew more about my genetic neurological condition than most general practitioners I've been to. If I could have had the surgery that day, I would have. After my CT scan, I can not wait to book that surgery so he can help me breathe better!
    Amanda L. — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tarashansky to family and friends

    Dr. Tarashansky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tarashansky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD.

    About Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649458241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarashansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tarashansky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarashansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tarashansky works at New York Rhinoplasty in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tarashansky’s profile.

    Dr. Tarashansky has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarashansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarashansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarashansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarashansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarashansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.