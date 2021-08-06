Overview of Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD

Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Tarashansky works at New York Rhinoplasty in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.