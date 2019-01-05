Dr. Konstantin Timofeev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timofeev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstantin Timofeev, MD
Overview of Dr. Konstantin Timofeev, MD
Dr. Konstantin Timofeev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOULOUSE III / U.F.R. OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF TOULOUSE PURPAN and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Timofeev works at
Dr. Timofeev's Office Locations
Ellis Hospital1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 243-3387
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
New York Epilepsy Medicine PC3 Lear Jet Ln Ste 203, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 250-5154Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best neurologist, explains things well
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timofeev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timofeev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timofeev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timofeev has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timofeev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Timofeev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timofeev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timofeev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timofeev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.