See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD

Oncology
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD

Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Zakashansky works at Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Zakashansky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai West
    200 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-7752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Excision of Cervix
Gynecologic Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Excision of Cervix
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zakashansky?

    Feb 01, 2022
    I am really grateful to Dr. Zakashansky. He was the third surgeon I consulted about my fibroids. The other (reputable) surgeons I saw gave me the options of a hysterectomy or an abdominal myomectomy with a vertical incision. Dr. Z was game to try a laparoscopic myomectomy despite the size and placement of my fibroids. The surgery was successful, and I had a very smooth recovery. I’m six weeks post op, and I feel really good! He's clearly in a different league of minimally invasive surgeons. His staff is warm and accommodating. (As an aside, I always thought women doctors would be more empathetic about ob/gyn issues. But in this situation, Dr Z was probably the most understanding about my not wanting a hysterectomy. It was a non-issue for him. )
    — Feb 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zakashansky to family and friends

    Dr. Zakashansky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zakashansky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD.

    About Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356557250
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakashansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zakashansky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zakashansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zakashansky works at Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zakashansky’s profile.

    Dr. Zakashansky has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakashansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakashansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakashansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakashansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakashansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.