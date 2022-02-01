Overview of Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD

Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Zakashansky works at Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.