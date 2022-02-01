Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakashansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstantin Zakashansky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai West200 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-7752
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
I am really grateful to Dr. Zakashansky. He was the third surgeon I consulted about my fibroids. The other (reputable) surgeons I saw gave me the options of a hysterectomy or an abdominal myomectomy with a vertical incision. Dr. Z was game to try a laparoscopic myomectomy despite the size and placement of my fibroids. The surgery was successful, and I had a very smooth recovery. I’m six weeks post op, and I feel really good! He's clearly in a different league of minimally invasive surgeons. His staff is warm and accommodating. (As an aside, I always thought women doctors would be more empathetic about ob/gyn issues. But in this situation, Dr Z was probably the most understanding about my not wanting a hysterectomy. It was a non-issue for him. )
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1356557250
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Dr. Zakashansky has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakashansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
