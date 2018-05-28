Dr. Lekkas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konstantinos Lekkas, MD
Overview of Dr. Konstantinos Lekkas, MD
Dr. Konstantinos Lekkas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Lekkas works at
Dr. Lekkas' Office Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
The best at what he does, very caring and professional when it comes to actual surgery. His staff can be a bit difficult to reach but he is very good and I was happy with my results and care during and post surgery will post update longer term.
About Dr. Konstantinos Lekkas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lekkas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lekkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lekkas works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekkas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekkas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekkas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekkas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.