Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD

Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Margetis works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Margetis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Union Square
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5D, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine Dept of Ophthalmology
    5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366791725
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Spine Surgery Fellowship|Weill Cornell Medical College Pediatric Neurosurgery Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Athens
    Residency
    Internship
    • 401 Army Hospital of Athens
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Elmhurst Hospital Center
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margetis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margetis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margetis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margetis works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Margetis’s profile.

    Dr. Margetis has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margetis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Margetis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margetis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margetis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margetis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

