Dr. Melahoures has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konstantinos Melahoures, MD
Overview of Dr. Konstantinos Melahoures, MD
Dr. Konstantinos Melahoures, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Melahoures works at
Dr. Melahoures' Office Locations
Southland Family & Urgent Care Inc27660 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 951-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mel is the doctor of yore and yesteryear -- he treats the whole person by listening carefully, testing necessarily and thoroughly, diagnosing thoughtfully, and treating completely and compassionately.
About Dr. Konstantinos Melahoures, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1598939472
Education & Certifications
- ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melahoures accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Melahoures has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Melahoures. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melahoures.
