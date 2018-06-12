Dr. Konstantinos Papadakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papadakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstantinos Papadakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Konstantinos Papadakis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CRETE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES/ DIVISION OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Papadakis works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - GI200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 923-2672
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papadakis?
Mayo Clinic offers a fantastic GI unit and Dr. Papadakis’ team is simply the best. Abigail Meyers, his PA is the first person we’ve ever encountered that understood my husbands issues and worked to resolve them. She is amazing!
About Dr. Konstantinos Papadakis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669544581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CRETE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES/ DIVISION OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papadakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papadakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Papadakis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Papadakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papadakis works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Papadakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papadakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papadakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.