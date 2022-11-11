Overview of Dr. Konstantyn Szwajkun, MD

Dr. Konstantyn Szwajkun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Brigham City Community Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Szwajkun works at Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates in Ogden, UT with other offices in Providence, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.