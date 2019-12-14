Dr. Konya Keeling-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeling-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konya Keeling-Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Konya Keeling-Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas, Houston
Dr. Keeling-Johnson works at
Locations
Houston Southwest Colon and Rectal Clinic Pllc1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 582-7708
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was informative, compassionate and has a wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Konya Keeling-Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, Houston
- Washington Hospital Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University Of Maryland
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
