Dr. Konya Keeling-Johnson, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Konya Keeling-Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas, Houston

Dr. Keeling-Johnson works at Houston Southwest Colon and Rectal Clinic Pllc in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Southwest Colon and Rectal Clinic Pllc
    1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 582-7708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 14, 2019
    She was informative, compassionate and has a wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend her!
    J Burroughs — Dec 14, 2019
    About Dr. Konya Keeling-Johnson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1588821565
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas, Houston
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • University Of Maryland
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Konya Keeling-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeling-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keeling-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keeling-Johnson works at Houston Southwest Colon and Rectal Clinic Pllc in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Keeling-Johnson’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeling-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeling-Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeling-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeling-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

