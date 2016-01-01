Dr. Kook Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kook Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Kook Chang, MD
Dr. Kook Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Korea University, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Office14600 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kook Chang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Hospital Med Center
- Cleveland Psychology Institute|Pontiac Genl Hospital
- Marymount Hosp|Marymount Hospital
- Korea University, College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Korean.
Dr. Chang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.