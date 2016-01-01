Overview of Dr. Koovapudi Shankar, MD

Dr. Koovapudi Shankar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Shankar works at BLOUNT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Maryville, TN with other offices in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.