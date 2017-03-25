Overview of Dr. Korathu Thomas, MD

Dr. Korathu Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Thomas works at Amita Health Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.