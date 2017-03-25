Dr. Korathu Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Korathu Thomas, MD
Dr. Korathu Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
AMITA Health St Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago Cancer Institute2216 W Thomas St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-2272Wednesday8:00am - 2:00pm
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Thomas treated my mother for ovarian cancer. Dr. Thomas is very kind and patient and thorough in answering questions my mother or family had. The new facility as of Jan 2017 is amazing. I strongly recommend Dr. Thomas.
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- U Louisville Hlth Scis Ctr
- Chicago Med Sch
- St Joseph Hospital
- Trivandrum U, Kerala
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
