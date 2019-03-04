See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Kord Strebel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kord Strebel, MD

Dr. Kord Strebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Strebel works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strebel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard M Groom MD
    1950 Pinto Ln Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-3619

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Strebel?

    Mar 04, 2019
    I have been in pain for years. Seen many Dr.’s in Vegas. Dr. Strebel was the first to listen to me. He ended up diagnosing me with a pelvic prolapse. I’m only 40. I’m scheduling surgery ASAP. His bedside manner is excellent. He spent 45 min explaining to my husband and I the problem. I’m very blessed to have found him. I have faith he’s going to give me my life back.
    Henderson, NV — Mar 04, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kord Strebel, MD
    About Dr. Kord Strebel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710956768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Seton Hall International Medicine Residency Program|Wright State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wright State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Medical Education

