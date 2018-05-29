Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gladstone, MO. They graduated from Univ Of Osteo Med & Hlth Science and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Family Foot Docs6717 N Oak Trfy, Gladstone, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Taylor on two occasions, and have been very impressed with this office and Dr. Taylor's diagnosis. Within a minute of her asking questions about my health, she nailed the problem and came up with a solution. She is fun to deal with, but very good and efficient too. She does not push you in to coming back to see her unless it is necessary. My physician recommended this office, and I'm sure glad that he did.
About Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Female
- 1356384929
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Osteo Med &amp; Hlth Science
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taylor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
