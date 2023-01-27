Dr. Kori Whitley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kori Whitley, MD
Overview of Dr. Kori Whitley, MD
Dr. Kori Whitley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Whitley works at
Dr. Whitley's Office Locations
Greenville OB/GYN101 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-4181
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently moved and have consider driving 5+ hours just see Dr. Whitley. She really listens and cares. I recommend her to anyone who will listen. I really miss being able to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Kori Whitley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134391931
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Appalachian State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitley works at
Dr. Whitley has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.