Overview of Dr. Korin Cottam, MD

Dr. Korin Cottam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Cottam works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Consultamts PC in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.