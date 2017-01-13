Overview of Dr. Kornel Lukacs, MD

Dr. Kornel Lukacs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Lukacs works at KORNEL LUKACS M.D. in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.