Overview

Dr. Kornelia Solymos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Solymos works at MetroHealth Brooklyn Health Ctr in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.