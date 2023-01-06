Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poelstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD
Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, Faculty Of Medical Sciences|University of Groningen | University of Groningen and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Poelstra works at
Dr. Poelstra's Office Locations
Orthonorcal Inc.340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 889-1196
Nevada Spine Clinic - Allegiant Spine Institute7140 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-3931
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So this month Dr announced he is leaving to New York .I’m very sad to lose him .He’s knowledge caring overall kindness personality will be a hard to one replace .than you for everything Dr Poelstra NY patients are lucky to have you . Best whishes.. from Ana Vicente
About Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Dutch and German
- 1467496828
Education & Certifications
- The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University|The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University and The Rothman Institute Combined Neurological-And Orthopaedic Spine Surgery Fellowship-Rated #1 In The Usa|Thomas
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, Faculty Of Medical Sciences|University of Groningen | University of Groningen
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poelstra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poelstra accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poelstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poelstra has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poelstra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poelstra speaks Dutch and German.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Poelstra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poelstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poelstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poelstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.