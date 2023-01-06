Overview of Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD

Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, Faculty Of Medical Sciences|University of Groningen | University of Groningen and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Poelstra works at Golden State Orthopedics in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.