Overview of Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD

Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Jafarnia works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.