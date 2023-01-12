Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafarnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD
Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Jafarnia's Office Locations
Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute, Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 522-8280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very, very difficult wrist fracture. He was able to repair my wrist fracture. This was something that probably not an ordinary hand surgeon would be able to do. He is very experienced and skillful and his work. He not only does an amazing job, but he also cares about his patients. His staff is amazing. They are all top notch. I would highly recommend him and his practice to anyone I know. Please see him if you have a hand fracture.
About Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafarnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafarnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.