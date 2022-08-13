Overview

Dr. Kortney Hightower, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED.



Dr. Hightower works at Hightower Dermatology, Sun City Center, FL in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.