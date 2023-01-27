Overview of Dr. Kory Johnson, DO

Dr. Kory Johnson, DO is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Johnson works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.