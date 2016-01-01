Dr. Koshnaf Antar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Koshnaf Antar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Koshnaf Antar, MD
Dr. Koshnaf Antar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Antar's Office Locations
Middletown Medical PC2 Edgewater Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Koshnaf Antar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antar speaks Romanian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Antar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.