Dr. Kosta Arger, MD
Dr. Kosta Arger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They completed their residency with Univ Ca Davis Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Nv Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
Northern Nevada Medical Group - Sparks #3022385 E Prater Way Ste 302, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 356-4514
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Incline Village Community Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Arger is the best of the best. Experienced, intuitive, engaging and invests time with his patients. A model for others to follow.
- Univ Ca Davis Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Nv Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
