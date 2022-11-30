See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD

Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Sideras works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sideras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    For the past two and a half years I have received nothing but excellent health care from this provider along with every other provider that i have received care from at Mayo Clinic. I drive 250 miles one way every three weeks and it's worth every mile! I highly recommend him to all breast cancer patients! He is a specialist and very knowledgeable of breast cancer!
    Lori Ann Macklin — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669444071
    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • MAYO CLINIC
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

