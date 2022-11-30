Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sideras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD
Overview of Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD
Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Sideras works at
Dr. Sideras' Office Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
For the past two and a half years I have received nothing but excellent health care from this provider along with every other provider that i have received care from at Mayo Clinic. I drive 250 miles one way every three weeks and it's worth every mile! I highly recommend him to all breast cancer patients! He is a specialist and very knowledgeable of breast cancer!
About Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- MAYO CLINIC
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
