Dr. Kostantinos Psihramis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Psihramis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kostantinos Psihramis, MD
Overview of Dr. Kostantinos Psihramis, MD
Dr. Kostantinos Psihramis, MD is an Urology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese.
Dr. Psihramis works at
Dr. Psihramis' Office Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Psihramis?
Wonderful, patient and caring style, especially beneficial with seniors
About Dr. Kostantinos Psihramis, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1902889793
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Psihramis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Psihramis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Psihramis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Psihramis works at
Dr. Psihramis has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Psihramis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Psihramis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Psihramis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Psihramis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Psihramis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.