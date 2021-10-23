Dr. Kostas Botsoglou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botsoglou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kostas Botsoglou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kostas Botsoglou, MD
Dr. Kostas Botsoglou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY.
Dr. Botsoglou works at
Dr. Botsoglou's Office Locations
Rheumatology Center of WNY2475 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Directions (716) 322-5428
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinary Physician of Rheumatology! Dr. Kostas Botsoglou is it. I became a patient of Dr. B's a few years ago and there has never been an appointment that he was not completely in tune with what issues were at hand or what to do with the unexpected. He is very educated and stays up to date on all current and new possible treatments. He is very involved in the not so easy process of bringing back what was lost as much as he possibly can. I can say I have never had a more understanding and patient physician. By the time I got to this point where I needed a specialist, I was loosing faith in MD's, describing Understanding is an understatement of Dr.B's Genuine desire to help. Even during covid he was aware of my spouse's need to hear and be involved in my treatments. Dr. B has never once discouraged my spouse being in the room at the appointments. I have never been rushed through an appointment. I absolutely feel cared for by Dr. B. and his staff. Recommend 100 times over. Thanks
About Dr. Kostas Botsoglou, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Greek
- 1295981652
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botsoglou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botsoglou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botsoglou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botsoglou works at
Dr. Botsoglou speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Botsoglou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botsoglou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botsoglou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botsoglou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.