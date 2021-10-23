Overview of Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD

Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Economopoulos works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.