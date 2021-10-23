See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.8 (102)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD

Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Economopoulos works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Economopoulos' Office Locations

    Scottsdale - Ortho
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bursitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 23, 2021
    I have had some procedures done by by him and they were great, but now I have some knee issues, that he anticipated, well now I am 64 years old and he transferred to a new company, which I was able to go to, he will not treat patients over 60 years of age. Very disappointing , as we all get old and have to endure sub service. Hope you can heal the young.
    About Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194932079
    Education & Certifications

    • Hip Arthroscopy with John O'Donnell|University of Virginia Hospitals
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

