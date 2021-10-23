Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD
Dr. Kostas Economopoulos, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Scottsdale - Ortho13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 935-6937
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had some procedures done by by him and they were great, but now I have some knee issues, that he anticipated, well now I am 64 years old and he transferred to a new company, which I was able to go to, he will not treat patients over 60 years of age. Very disappointing , as we all get old and have to endure sub service. Hope you can heal the young.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194932079
- Hip Arthroscopy with John O'Donnell|University of Virginia Hospitals
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
