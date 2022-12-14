Overview

Dr. Koteswararao Vemuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Vemuri works at S & K Vemuri MD PC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.