Dr. Koteswari Kancha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Koteswari Kancha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Koteswari Kancha, MD
Dr. Koteswari Kancha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kancha works at
Dr. Kancha's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Office13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 409, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 400-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kancha?
Dr Koncha was called in when I was hospitalized for initial treatment of very high calcium & protein in my urine caused by Myeloma . I was in very grave condition & she stepped in & immediately stabilized my calcium & kidney function so that further damage could be avoided & I would not totally lose my kidney function . I owe my life to her & the doctors of MD Anderson . She is professional , patient & kind . She kept a close eye on me my whole admission & ensured that the staff followed her orders exactly . She is a very skilled & knowledgeable Nephrologist & my wife & I appreciate her greatly & she will be following my care outpatient along with MDAnderson
About Dr. Koteswari Kancha, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Russian and Telugu
- 1407937170
Education & Certifications
- Drexel Coll Med
- Med Coll Penn
- Scranton-Temple Res Program
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kancha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kancha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kancha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kancha works at
Dr. Kancha has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kancha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kancha speaks Hindi, Russian and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kancha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kancha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kancha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kancha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.