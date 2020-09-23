Overview of Dr. Koteswari Kancha, MD

Dr. Koteswari Kancha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kancha works at Jacksonville Office in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.