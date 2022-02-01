Overview of Dr. Kothandapany Shalini, MD

Dr. Kothandapany Shalini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University.



Dr. Shalini works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.