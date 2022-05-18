Dr. Koulin Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Koulin Chou, MD
Overview
Dr. Koulin Chou, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Chou works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Skin Care Center2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 103, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-6050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chou?
Dr. Chou & assistants work harmoniously to care for you. I’ve been going to her for about 30 years. Her Annual body checks, removal of suspect freckles, etc are helping to keep my skin healthy. Thanks to Dr. Chou’s attention to details, her procedures & treatments to remove pre-cancerous spots, along with her regiments & current sun protection information - her diligence & commitment to her profession & patients along with her positive, soft-spoken manner always put me at easy.
About Dr. Koulin Chou, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1588757165
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chou speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.