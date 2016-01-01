Overview of Dr. Kourosh Dibadj, MD

Dr. Kourosh Dibadj, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences|Tehran School Of Medical Sciences|University of Tehran|University of Tehran and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Dibadj works at Nephrology Associates Of Northern Virginia in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.