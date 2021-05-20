See All Podiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD

Podiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD

Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Collage Of Podiatry and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Harounian works at Kourosh Harounian DPM in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harounian's Office Locations

    Kourosh Harounian Dpm Inc.
    1832 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 484-0040
    Kourosh Harounian DPM
    11540 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 203, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 477-9210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • L A Downtown Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 20, 2021
    I have been to several Podiatrists to treat a variety of health problems with my feet. Dr. Harounian is by far the best. He is patient, proactive and takes the time to explain options and what is going on with each procedure. His staff is courteous and office is very clean. I would rate him well above any of the other podiatrists whom I have seen as he really cares about your treatment outcome and makes it feel as if your care is a priority to his team.
    About Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD

    Education & Certifications

